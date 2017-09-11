Fortum Latvia power and heating utility raises turnover 0.6% in 2017

Fortum Latvia power and heating utility turned over EUR 16.94 mln in 2017, which was a 0.6 increase against a year before, while the company’s profit grew 22.8 % year-on-year to EUR 2.958 mln, according to information available at Firmas.lv reports LETA.

Fortum Latvia generated its turnover from selling the electric and thermal power generated at its combined heat and power (cogeneration) facilities. In 2017, revenue from selling electric power dropped 1.2% to EUR 11.222 mln and revenue from selling thermal power rose 4.2% to EUR 5.718 mln, the company’s management said in the annual report.





In 2018, Fortum Latvia has started the acquisition of shares in several companies for the total price of EUR 3.997 mln. The Competition Council is currently in the process of reviewing three acquisition deals.





According to information released by the Competition Council, Fortum Latvia is seeking permission to acquire a controlling interest in the following energy companies: BK Energija, Energy&Communication and Sprino.





In 2016, Fortum Latvia turned over EUR 16.842 mln and made a EUR 2.409 mln profit.

Fortum Latvia is a member the multinational energy group Fortum, which employs more than 9,000 people in the Baltic and Nordic countries, Poland, India and Russia. ortum is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange (Nasdaq Helsinki).





Fortum has been operating in Latvia since 2007. Information available at Firmas.lv shows that Fortum Latvia belongs to the Dutch-registered company Fortum Holding B.V.