Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:52
H1 freight volume of Estonian Railways up 13% on year
Fertilizers, mineral fuels and oil shale was carried on the
infrastructure of Estonian Railways the most, the company said. Transit
carriage made up two thirds or 4.8 mln tons of the total carriage that took
place on the infrastructure of Estonian
Railways in the first six months of the year, which is 24% more than in the
same period in 2017.
"The accelerating growth tempo of cargo volumes is
pleasing. As the first half-year has passed, we can bravely forecast
approximately 14 mln tons as the year's freight volume on our
infrastructure," Erik Laidvee,
CEO of Estonian Railways, said
in a press release.
"Provided that the local cargo carriage, which saw a
minus of 8% in the first half of the year, can compensate for the
underperformance of its freight volumes thanks to the launch of new coal stock
and timber transport projects in the second half of the year. In addition, two
East-West direction Chinese container trains will arrive on our infrastructure
in August, which will increase the approximately 50% growth in the container
carriage of the half-year even further," he said.
"I am also extremely glad to note that after a
procurement dispute that lasted nine months, we can start modernizing our
traffic control systems. Thanks to modern control systems, it will no longer
happen that railway traffic will be paralyzed across the entire country due to
damage done to one control center -- as it happened in the case of the fire at
the Tartu control center," Laidvee said.
The number of passengers on the infrastructure of the Estonian Railways also showed a
continued growth trend. Altogether 3.86 mln passengers used the train in local
connections, which is 7.9% more than in the first six months of the previous
year. The number of those who used international passenger trains in the first
six months rose approximately 7%.
