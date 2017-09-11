Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:51
Lithuania's Imlitex Holdings lifts FY revenue 13% to EUR 278 mln
BC, Vilnius, 12.07.2018.Print version
Lithuania's chemicals and agricultural products trade group Imlitex Holdings last year posted 277.864 mln euros in consolidated revenue, up 13.4% from 244.983 mln euros in 2016, writes LETA/BNS.
Consolidated net profits more than doubled to 3.211 mln
euros, the company said in its annual report filed with the Center of
Registers.
Apart from Lithuanian companies, the group includes
Latvia's BCG Riga, Russia's Imlitex-Neva,
Hungary's Chimport Company, Poland's Polimport, Romania's Est Vest and others.
Renatas Augustinas,
the group's CEO, and Vygandas
Blandis, its management board chairman, each hold 38% of shares in Imlitex Holdings.
Other articles:
- 18.07.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid calls GIPL pipe tender
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 Latvian Government postpones reviewing a bill making electronic ID cards mandatory for all residents as of 2022
- 18.07.2018 Payment institution licence issued to Nayax Europe, UAB and UAB SHIFT Financial Services LT
- 18.07.2018 Латвия запрещает бесплатные полиэтиленовые пакеты для упаковки с 2019 года
- 18.07.2018 Пассажирский поезд Киев-Минск-Вильнюс-Рига начнет курсировать в конце сентября
- 18.07.2018 Литовские железнодорожники получат "железный глаз"
- 18.07.2018 Глава КНБО обещает осенью слушания по энергетике в сейме Литвы
- 18.07.2018 Доходы Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в 2018 году выросли до 222 млн. евро