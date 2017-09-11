Lithuania's Imlitex Holdings lifts FY revenue 13% to EUR 278 mln

Lithuania's chemicals and agricultural products trade group Imlitex Holdings last year posted 277.864 mln euros in consolidated revenue, up 13.4% from 244.983 mln euros in 2016, writes LETA/BNS.

Consolidated net profits more than doubled to 3.211 mln euros, the company said in its annual report filed with the Center of Registers.





Apart from Lithuanian companies, the group includes Latvia's BCG Riga, Russia's Imlitex-Neva, Hungary's Chimport Company, Poland's Polimport, Romania's Est Vest and others.





Renatas Augustinas, the group's CEO, and Vygandas Blandis, its management board chairman, each hold 38% of shares in Imlitex Holdings.