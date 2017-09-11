Eurasian Corridor: JSC UTLC ERA demonstrates stable growth of volumes in the first half of 2018

According to operational data, the volume of container traffic on the China-Europe-China route on the transit services of JSC UTLC ERA for the first six months of 2018 exceeded 100 thousand TEU, which is 40% higher than the same period last year, while in June a record figure of 22 thousand TEU was reached, UTLC ERA informed BC.

According to the President of the company Alexey Grom, the results of the first half of the year allow UTLC ERA to count on positive dynamics of transit traffic in the future.

"The first half ended in a record June. Last year, the volume level of 20 thousand TEU per month was overcome only in December and furthermore we experienced significant difficulties on the border with the EU. Last month, we transported 22 thousand TEU without any restrictions, and therefore we feel a large margin of safety for future growth. We thank our customers and partners for the excellent cooperation and desire to move together towards new records", - commented the President of JSC UTLC ERA Alexey Grom.

Since the beginning of 2018 on the route China-Europe-China on the services of JSC UTLC ERA were sent 1287 trains.