Eurasian Corridor: JSC UTLC ERA demonstrates stable growth of volumes in the first half of 2018
According to the President of the company Alexey Grom, the results of the first
half of the year allow UTLC ERA to count on positive dynamics of transit
traffic in the future.
"The first half ended in a record June. Last year, the
volume level of 20 thousand TEU per month was overcome only in December and
furthermore we experienced significant difficulties on the border with the EU.
Last month, we transported 22 thousand TEU without any restrictions, and
therefore we feel a large margin of safety for future growth. We thank our
customers and partners for the excellent cooperation and desire to move
together towards new records", - commented the President of JSC UTLC ERA
Alexey Grom.
Since the beginning of 2018 on the route China-Europe-China
on the services of JSC UTLC ERA were sent 1287 trains.
