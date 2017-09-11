Growing number of Lithuanian products appear on Amazon

A growing number of Lithuanian products become available on the UK market of Amazon, one of the world's largest e-commerce platforms, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on May 17th, cites LETA/BNS.

These include Auga's organic soups, Volfas Engelman's Fizz drinks, Alita's sparkling wines, and Vytautas, Akvile and Birute mineral water.





Laurynas Miskinis, head of organic products research and development and commerce at Auga Group, says that the United Kingdom, especially London, is one of the most developed markets for organic products and competition is very high there.





Norbertas Pranckus, chairman of the management board at Birstono Mineraliniai Vandenys, the owner of the Vytautas brand, says that Amazon is one of the sales channels and one needs to work hard to make one's brands known in foreign markets.





"Advertising in the UK costs much more than in Lithuania. We can't afford buying TV time, but we are trying to advertise ourselves in small ways," he said.