EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 17.05.2018, 14:24
Growing number of Lithuanian products appear on Amazon
These include Auga's organic soups, Volfas Engelman's Fizz drinks, Alita's sparkling wines, and Vytautas, Akvile and Birute mineral water.
Laurynas Miskinis, head of organic products research and development and commerce at Auga Group, says that the United Kingdom, especially London, is one of the most developed markets for organic products and competition is very high there.
Norbertas Pranckus, chairman of the management board at Birstono Mineraliniai Vandenys, the owner of the Vytautas brand, says that Amazon is one of the sales channels and one needs to work hard to make one's brands known in foreign markets.
"Advertising in the UK costs much more than in Lithuania. We can't afford buying TV time, but we are trying to advertise ourselves in small ways," he said.
- 17.05.2018 Rise in electricity produced in CHP plants from renewable energy sources in Latvia
- 17.05.2018 Latvian PM: market-changing innovations usually are created by small companies
- 17.05.2018 Iranian President shows interest in developing trade and educational cooperation with Latvia
- 17.05.2018 Кабмин Литвы введет квоты для зарубежных работников
- 17.05.2018 PM: Lithuania can't become a country for cheap labor imports
- 17.05.2018 ЕГУ дадут специальный статус
- 17.05.2018 Союз туристических фирм Эстонии возглавит Мерике Халлик
- 17.05.2018 Lithuanian court approves Ministry's deal with Danpower
- 17.05.2018 Латвия в лидерах ЕС по дороговизне электричества для домохозяйств
- 17.05.2018 Lithuania's budget revenue EUR 24.2 mln above target in 4 months