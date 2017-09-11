First Nokia Showroom in Baltics opened in Riga

Mobitec Group, dealer of Nokia cell phones, in cooperation with its wholesale partner in Latvia, Evelatus, has opened the first Nokia Showroom in the Baltic states, located in Riga Plavnieki suburb, said Mobitec Group representatives, informs LETA.

Nokia Showroom is located in Maxima XXX store at 67 Deglava Street.





The new Nokia Showroom will be the ony place where all Nokia cell phones in the Latvian market are available in one location. The showroom will present the latest Nokia devices and provide consultations on Nokia One.





Evelatus head Valters Germanis said that return of the Nokia brand in the Latvian market is a great benefit because Nokia phones are still popular among users.





As reported, last year Evelatus, a Latvian retailer of cellphones and their accessories, has become the official reseller of Nokia phones.