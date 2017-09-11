Over 1 mln passengers travel with airBaltic in 4 months

The Latvian airline airBaltic in the first four months of 2018 has transported 1 065 664 or 22% more than in the same period last year to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East. In April 2018, 335 767 passengers or 17% more than last year travelled with airBaltic, informed BC airline’s press service.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Step by step we are entering the summer season of 2018, thus our operations increase month by month. We are happy to see that this is the best April in the history of airBaltic. Moreover, last month we carried twice as many passengers as only 10 years ago.”

During the first four months of 2018 airBaltic has operated 16 296 flights. In April 2018, the airline performed 4 705 flights, or 16% more than in the same period of 2017. The airline’s load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, during first four months of 2018 was at a level of 69%, but in April 2018 – 74%.

The 15 minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic during the first four months of 2018 reached a level of 90.4%. This means that more than 90 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes. In April 2018, the flight punctuality indicator reached a level of 91.8%.