Thursday, 17.05.2018, 06:26
Over 1 mln passengers travel with airBaltic in 4 months
Martin
Gauss,
Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic:
“Step by step we are entering the summer season of
2018, thus our operations increase month by month. We are happy to see that
this is the best April in the history of airBaltic.
Moreover, last month we carried twice as many passengers as only 10 years ago.”
During the
first four months of 2018 airBaltic
has operated 16 296 flights.
In April 2018, the airline performed 4 705 flights, or 16%
more than in the same period of 2017. The airline’s load factor, which represents
the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, during
first four months of 2018 was at a level of 69%, but in April 2018 – 74%.
The 15 minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic during the first four months
of 2018 reached a level of 90.4%. This means that more
than 90 out of every 100 airBaltic
flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15
minutes. In April 2018, the flight punctuality
indicator reached a level of 91.8%.
