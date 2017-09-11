Riga Airport plans to hire 250 persons in 2018

Riga International Airport is planning on hire 250 persons in various professions this year, the airport's spokeswoman Laura Karnite told LETA.

She said that the airport is waiting for job applications from locals, as well as from Latvians living abroad. There are also job openings for persons in the pre-pension age group.





Karnite said that 30% of new employees this year have returned to Latvia after working abroad.





Meanwhile, the airport's board chairwoman Ilona Lice said that the airport is a socially responsible company and one of national importance, which is why it understands the importance of employing not only local residents, but also Latvians who have returned after working abroad, so to lessen emigration from the country and improve the demographic situation.





''It is easier to keep those persons living in Latvia to remain than getting Latvians` working abroad to return,'' she said.





Lice said that there are many different vacancies available, including jobs for young people.





At the moment, Riga International Airport has over 1,200 employees, but with the rapid development of the airport it will continue to employ more persons in the coming years.