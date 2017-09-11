Liepaja port raises cargo turnover 14.2% in January-April

During the first four months of 2018, cargo turnover in the southwestern Latvian port of Liepaja grew by 14.2% against the same period a year ago to 2,609,254 tons, LETA’s estimates suggest.

Bulk cargos made up 76% of the port’s cargo turnover in January-April, with grain and grain products accounting for 47%. General cargos made up 17% and liquid cargos 6% of the port’s four-month cargo turnover, Liga Ratniece-Kadege, a spokeswoman for the Liepaja Special Economic Zone (SEZ), told LETA.





In January-April the port handled 515 ships and 11,539 ship passengers.





The 611,127 tons of various cargo reloaded in Liepaja in April included grain products, stone coal, ro-ro cargo, construction materials, woodchip cargos and other products.





Ekers Stividors LP was the leading stevedore in Liepaja by cargo turnover as the company reloaded 241,431 tons of cargo in April 2018. Liepaja Bulk Terminal followed with 160,495 tons.