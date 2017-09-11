Freight flows of Estonian Railways grow 7.8% in 4 months

In the first four months of 2018 altogether 4.8 million tons of freight was transported on the infrastructure of the state-owned Estonian railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways (Eesti Raudtee), which is 7.8% more than the year before, reports LETA/BNS.

Fertilizers, mineral fuels and oil shale were carried on the infrastructure the most, the company said. "I am glad that Estonia's transit country image has once again started to rise," Estonian Railways CEO Erik Laidvee said.





"The joint aim of us and the freight companies is to find new projects and cargo flows and quite a few fruits of cooperation like the Amber Train and Chinese container trains are to arrive on our infrastructure in the next few months already," he said.





Transit shipments made up 3.2 million tons during the four months, nearly 18% more than in the same period in 2017. Container shipments also showed strong growth, with the result of the last four months totaling 15,904 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), which is nearly 39% higher than the year before.





The number of passengers also showed a continuing growth trend. Altogether 2.5 million passengers travelled by way of local connections, which is 8.4% more than in the first four months of last year. Altogether 35,100 people used international passenger trains, which is 12% more than in the same period of 2017.