Cargo, Estonia, Good for Business, Railways, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 15.05.2018, 06:58
Freight flows of Estonian Railways grow 7.8% in 4 months
Fertilizers, mineral fuels and oil shale were carried on the infrastructure the most, the company said. "I am glad that Estonia's transit country image has once again started to rise," Estonian Railways CEO Erik Laidvee said.
"The joint aim of us and the freight companies is to find new projects and cargo flows and quite a few fruits of cooperation like the Amber Train and Chinese container trains are to arrive on our infrastructure in the next few months already," he said.
Transit shipments made up 3.2 million tons during the four months, nearly 18% more than in the same period in 2017. Container shipments also showed strong growth, with the result of the last four months totaling 15,904 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), which is nearly 39% higher than the year before.
The number of passengers also showed a continuing growth trend. Altogether 2.5 million passengers travelled by way of local connections, which is 8.4% more than in the first four months of last year. Altogether 35,100 people used international passenger trains, which is 12% more than in the same period of 2017.
- 15.05.2018 Number of M&A transactions in Estonia up 60% in Q1
- 15.05.2018 Rainis and Aspazija Museum gets special commendation from European Museum of the Year Award 2018
- 15.05.2018 Daugava Stadium in Riga to open at end-May after reconstruction
- 14.05.2018 Общие доходы концерна airBaltic в 2017 году выросли на 19,6%
- 14.05.2018 The gender pay gap remained at 21% in Estonia
- 14.05.2018 In Q1, construction output in Latvia grew by 35.7%
- 14.05.2018 airBaltic's expenses on the management up 14.5% in 2017
- 14.05.2018 Founder of Google AdSense invests USD 500,000 in Latvia’s Printify startup
- 14.05.2018 Audi A4 emerges as most frequently stolen car in Latvia
- 14.05.2018 Жители Финляндии стали меньше приезжать в Эстонию