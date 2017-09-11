In Q1, construction output in Latvia grew by 35.7%

The latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to the 1st quarter of 2017, in the 1st quarter of 2018 construction output (1) increased by 35.7% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Construction output rise was observed in construction of buildings (of 44.2%), civil engineering (43.6%) and specialised construction activities (16.3%).

Compared to the corresponding quarter of the year before, output growth was recorded in all types of civil engineering: construction of roads and railways (of 55.5%), construction of utility projects (60.5%), as well as construction of other civil engineering projects (7.9%).













Significant output increase (of 61.3%) was observed also in specialised construction activities related to building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.). Rise was also recorded in electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities – 8.7%.





Compared to the 4th quarter of 2017, in the 1st quarter of 2018construction output grew by 15.2% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in construction of buildings by 18.1%, in specialised construction activities by 4.1%, while civil engineering dropped by 0.3%.





Changes in construction output (as per cent, at constant prices)

Q1 2018, compared to: Q4 2017 (seasonally adjusted) Q1 2017 (calendar adjusted) Total 15.2 35.7 Construction of buildings 18.1 44.2 Civil engineering -0.3 43.6 Construction of roads and railways (incl. bridges) 7.2 55.5 Construction of utility projects -5.3 60.5 Construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.) -5.5 7.9 Specialised construction activities 4.1 16.3 Demolition and site preparation -15.7 -5.3 Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities 10.7 8.7 Building completion and finishing 53.4 61.3 Other specialised construction activities n.e.c. 2.1 -2.2





Building permits granted3

In the 1st quarter of 2018, 551 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of residential buildings with the total floor space of 180.5 thousand m2, of which 402 permits with the intended floor space of 123.4 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new buildings. Out of the total number, 339 permits were granted for construction of one-dwelling buildings (with intended floor space of 72.5 thousand m2).





In the 1st quarter of 2018, 234 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of non-residential buildings with the total floor space of 148.4 thousand m2, of which 156 permits with the intended floor space of 57.5 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new non-residential buildings.





In its turn, 46 building permits were granted for construction of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended floor space of 55.1 thousand m2, of which 28 permits were issued for construction of new industrial buildings and warehouses with the intended floor space of 21 thousand m2.





More information on index of production in construction and building permits granted is available in the CSB database section Construction.





Methodological explanations

1Own account construction works, including that performed abroad.

2Since the 1st quarter of 2018, the base period of index of production in construction was changed from 2010 to 2015, and methodology used to calculate the index was changed – chain-linked index with value added weights is used and enterprises are grouped based on the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities in the European Community (NACE Rev.2).

3Since the 4th quarter of 2014, the term granted permits in construction statistics characterises the number of records entered in the construction permit confirming that conditions for commencement of construction work have been met.