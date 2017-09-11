Foodstuff, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 14.05.2018, 14:13
Orkla in Latvia invests EUR 20,000 in development of Selga snacks
BC, Riga, 14.05.2018.Print version
Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija has invested EUR 20,000 in development of Selga Nature snacks, the company reported LETA.
Thanks to development of Selga Nature, sales of the snacks have risen 3.4 times. Thanks to the new packaging design, demand for some snacks has risen by 75-78 percent compared to the respective period last year.
As reported, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija closed 2016 with EUR 77.774 million in consolidated turnover and a profit of EUR 768,690.
Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is one of the leading producers of chocolate, confectionery and snacks in the Baltic states. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija’s portfolio includes the following brands - Laima, Selga, Staburadze, AdazuCipsi and Taffel.
Other articles:
- 14.05.2018 Founder of Google AdSense invests USD 500,000 in Latvia’s Printify startup
- 14.05.2018 Shadow economy in construction sector has decreased in Latvia
- 14.05.2018 Audi A4 emerges as most frequently stolen car in Latvia
- 14.05.2018 Unemployment level in Latvia drops to 6.7% in April
- 14.05.2018 Ученые могут подать заявку на конкурс научно-исследовательских белорусско-латвийских проектов
- 14.05.2018 Предприятие Valio Eesti AS инвестировало 700 000 евро в новую упаковочную линию
- 14.05.2018 Сотрудник СГД продолжает выигрывать в тотализатор: за четыре года уже 635 000 евро
- 14.05.2018 Банки закрыли счета сотен латвийских фирм
- 14.05.2018 В Латвии заключены договоры на 61% финансирования из доступных фондов ЕС
- 14.05.2018 В Эстонии выросло число латвийских эмигрантов