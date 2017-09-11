Orkla in Latvia invests EUR 20,000 in development of Selga snacks

Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija has invested EUR 20,000 in development of Selga Nature snacks, the company reported LETA.

Thanks to development of Selga Nature, sales of the snacks have risen 3.4 times. Thanks to the new packaging design, demand for some snacks has risen by 75-78 percent compared to the respective period last year.





As reported, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija closed 2016 with EUR 77.774 million in consolidated turnover and a profit of EUR 768,690.





Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is one of the leading producers of chocolate, confectionery and snacks in the Baltic states. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija’s portfolio includes the following brands - Laima, Selga, Staburadze, AdazuCipsi and Taffel.