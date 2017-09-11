Lido is going to open 2 more bistros in Riga and Jelgava in 2018

The popular Latvian chain of bistros, Lido, plans on opening two more bistros at the Riga Plaza shopping center in Riga, as well as in Jelgava this year, the company's owner Gunars Kirsons told LETA.

He said that the new Lido bistro at Riga Plaza will be opened by the fall, while the one in Jelgava will be opened by the end of the year.





Kirsons said that talks are also underway to open up a Lido bistro at the Akropole shopping center, which is currently under construction.





He also said that the company plans to renovate the Lido Vermanitis bistro in central Riga also this year, and that no other Lido bistros are planned to be closed down.





As reported, the Lido group last year posted EUR 58 million in turnover last year.





The Lido Group includes 13 Lido restaurants and three stores in Riga, three Lido restaurants in Tallinn, two Kirsons restaurants and a production facility in Berlin, and several production facilities in Riga.





The company was established in 1991, its share capital is EUR 992,427. The company's founder and long-time owner and head, Gunars Kirsons is currently chairman of Lido's supervisory board.