Monday, 14.05.2018, 06:37
Cornerstone laid for Tallinn Airport's EUR 13 mln parking building
"Construction of the parking building brings with it certain inconveniences, and we are asking passengers to reserve extra time and patience when arriving at the airport, searching for a parking place or picking up friends or relatives," Piret Murk-Dubout, chairman of the management board of the state-owned airport company, said in a press release.
The parking station will be completed in stages, with the so-called Kiss&Fly area in front of the terminal to be opened on June 11.
"Once Kiss&Fly is again open for passengers and taxis, conditions for passengers will improve. The A2 parking area, which we have temporarily extended to the area behind Ulemiste Hotel and which provides sufficient parking space for everyone, continues to be open for long-term parking," Murk-Dubout said.
The builders of the parking station that is scheduled for completion at the end of this year are KMG Inseneriehituse AS and the Latvian company AS LNK Industries.
The three-level, 46,000-square-meter parking station for approximately 1,200 vehicles will be divided into five interconnected buildings. Moving ramps, elevators and stairwells will be established on the border of the connection between the passenger terminal and the future parking station, which in turn are interconnected with the illuminating surface with covered roof, extending through the floors.
