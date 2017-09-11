Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Ryanair launches flights from Vilnius to Athens
Irish low-cost airline Ryanair on May 10th launched flights from Vilnius to Athens, reports LETA/BNS.
Flights will take place twice a week – on Thursdays and Sundays, state-run enterprise Lithuanian Airports told BNS Lithuania.
In late March, Ryanair started flying from Vilnius to the Greek island of Corfu.
Ryanair 's Hungarian rival Wizz Air launched flights from Vilnius to Athens in March, with flights taking place three times a week.
