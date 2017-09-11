Non-alcoholic beer sales in Latvia grow 45% in Q1

Non-alcoholic beer sales in Latvia in the first quarter of this year have grown 45% compared to the same period last year, Latvian brewery Aldaris said, citing the market research by the Nielsen Company, informs LETA.

Sales of non-alcoholic beer made by Aldaris have increased 15% year-on-year in the first three months of 2018 which suggests the growing popularity of this particular product segment in Latvia, the brewery said.





Aldaris said that, with a market share of about 25%, it was the leader of the non-alcoholic beer segment in Latvia.





In 2016, Aldaris generated EUR 25.857 million in sales and posted a loss of EUR 3.178 million.





Aldaris, founded in 1865, is the largest brewery in Latvia and one of the biggest in the Baltics. It is part of Denmark's Carlsberg group, one of the world's largest beer makers.