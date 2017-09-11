Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 11.05.2018, 07:12
Non-alcoholic beer sales in Latvia grow 45% in Q1
BC, Riga, 11.05.2018.Print version
Non-alcoholic beer sales in Latvia in the first quarter of this year have grown 45% compared to the same period last year, Latvian brewery Aldaris said, citing the market research by the Nielsen Company, informs LETA.
Sales of non-alcoholic beer made by Aldaris have increased 15% year-on-year in the first three months of 2018 which suggests the growing popularity of this particular product segment in Latvia, the brewery said.
Aldaris said that, with a market share of about 25%, it was the leader of the non-alcoholic beer segment in Latvia.
In 2016, Aldaris generated EUR 25.857 million in sales and posted a loss of EUR 3.178 million.
Aldaris, founded in 1865, is the largest brewery in Latvia and one of the biggest in the Baltics. It is part of Denmark's Carlsberg group, one of the world's largest beer makers.
Other articles:
- 11.05.2018 Ryanair launches flights from Vilnius to Athens
- 11.05.2018 Harmonized average annual inflation in Lithuania constituted 3.6% in April
- 11.05.2018 Dzintars: natural pharmaceutical cosmetic products have great growth potential
- 11.05.2018 Collective agreement signed by Latvian companies with own account construction works at 73%
- 10.05.2018 Annual inflation in Latvia made 2% in April
- 10.05.2018 In March, the exports decreased by 3% and imports increased by 4% in Estonia
- 10.05.2018 TransMin, Latvian Aviation Association sign memorandum of understanding
- 10.05.2018 Ryanair начала полеты из Вильнюса в Афины
- 10.05.2018 Elektrum Lietuva to offer solar panel installation services
- 10.05.2018 Акции Таллинского порта поступят в продажу 25 мая