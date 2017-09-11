Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Tourism, Transport
Thursday, 10.05.2018
Riga port sees number of passengers' growth 12.8% in January-April
BC, Riga, 10.05.2018.
The port of Riga received 223,341 ship passengers during the first four months of 2018, which was a 12.8 percent increase against the same period in 2017, informs LETA, according to information available on the port's official website.
Of the ship passengers handled by the port in the first four months of this year 3,466 were cruise ship passengers, up 47.9% year-on-year.
As reported, Estonian ferry operator Tallink has two ferries - the Isabelle and the Romantika - running on the Riga-Stockholm route.
In 2017, the number of ship passengers in the port of Riga grew 42.8% year-on-year to 830,380. In January-April 2017, the port received 197,965 passengers.
Riga is the largest Latvian port in terms of both freight and passengers.
