Intermedix's spin-off Juvare setting up its office in Kaunas

Juvare, a new company created by spinning off the emergency preparedness and response division of the US health care IT company Intermedix, is setting up its office in Lithuania's second-biggest city of Kaunas, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Thursday, cites LETA/BNS.

"In Lithuania, we have not only people with IT competencies who are engaged in research and experimental development, but also accounting, business development and customer service specialists. We are planning to increase their teams," Juvare CEO Robert Watson said.





The company plans to move to Kaunas in August to September. It currently employs 25 people in Lithuania, but plans to increase that number to around 100 by the end of next year, he said.