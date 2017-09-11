Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 10.05.2018, 06:46
Revenue of Mitt&Perlebach grows 70% in 2017
BC, Tallinn, 10.05.2018.Print version
Revenue of the Estonian construction company Mitt&Perlebach OU grew 70% last year to 35.9 million euros and net profit by 19% to 1.2 million euros, reports LETA/BNS.
In 2017, nearly 250 apartments were finished in apartment buildings being built by the company. At the end of December the company was building around 750 apartments in 12 development projects as well as one Rimi supermarket and J7b office building. The company is also planning to build several warehouses, stores and nearly 400 apartments, it can be seen from the company's annual report.
The main customers of the company are development companies, managers of real estate portfolios and wealthy private persons.
At the end of the year the company had 43 employees whose wage expenditure totaled 760,100 euros.
Other articles:
- 10.05.2018 Achema quadruples FY net profit in 2017
- 10.05.2018 Estonia ready to share e-state experience with world
- 09.05.2018 Immigration exceeded emigration for the 3rd year in a row in Estonia
- 09.05.2018 Viking Line to add extra departures on Tallinn-Helsinki route for summer
- 09.05.2018 Эстонские эксперты: нет смысла скупать все на рынке недвижимости
- 09.05.2018 В майские праздники в странах Балтии существенно выросло число российских туристов
- 09.05.2018 Novaturas' profit skyrockets 7 times in Q1
- 09.05.2018 Latvian subsidiary of Lithuania's Agrochema raises 2017 turnover by 39.2%
- 09.05.2018 Рынок торговых площадей Латвии на пороге нового подъема
- 09.05.2018 Viking Line летом запустит дополнительный рейс Таллинн-Хельсинки