Revenue of Mitt&Perlebach grows 70% in 2017

Revenue of the Estonian construction company Mitt&Perlebach OU grew 70% last year to 35.9 million euros and net profit by 19% to 1.2 million euros, reports LETA/BNS.

In 2017, nearly 250 apartments were finished in apartment buildings being built by the company. At the end of December the company was building around 750 apartments in 12 development projects as well as one Rimi supermarket and J7b office building. The company is also planning to build several warehouses, stores and nearly 400 apartments, it can be seen from the company's annual report.





The main customers of the company are development companies, managers of real estate portfolios and wealthy private persons.





At the end of the year the company had 43 employees whose wage expenditure totaled 760,100 euros.