Wednesday, 09.05.2018, 15:35
Viking Line to add extra departures on Tallinn-Helsinki route for summer
Viking Line will increase its capacity on the Tallinn-Helsinki route for the summer as the ships Gabriella and Mariella are to make additional journeys to Tallinn on alternate days from June 16 to August 12, reports LETA/BNS.
"Since Helsinki is one of the favorite destinations for Estonians and Tallinn for Finns, demand on the Tallinn-Helsinki route is high during the summer months. On some days we have 30 departures on the route and there is still a shortage of seats. Additional journeys will help us offer more passenger and vehicle space for our customers," Viking Line's route manager Jaakko Ahti said in a press release.
In addition, Viking XPRS will make an additional departure on Sunday evenings as of June 17.
