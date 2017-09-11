Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
Novaturas' profit skyrockets 7 times in Q1
Novaturas, one of the largest travel operators in Lithuania, posted 945,000 euros in net profit in the first quarter of 2018, up almost seven times from 136,000 euros last year, informs LETA/BNS.
Turnover grew 49% to 25.845 million euros, Novaturas announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.
The number of clients jumped 51% to 37,600, with 68% serviced in Lithuania, followed by Latvia (42%) and Estonia (36%).
EBITDA increased 2.9 times to 1.3 million euros.
Novaturas' shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius and Warsaw stock exchanges.
