Latvian subsidiary of Lithuania's Agrochema raises 2017 turnover by 39.2%

Agrochema Latvia, the Latvian subsidiary of the Lithuanian distributor of agricultural chemicals Agrochema, last year generated EUR 25.418 million in turnover, which is a rise by 39.2% from 2016, but its profit fell 5.6% year-on-year to EUR 864,821, writes LETA, according to Firmas.lv business information website.

The company's management said that Agrochema Latvia had been able to adjust to the market situation and had closed 2017 with positive results despite the instability in the fertilizer market.





Investments in the regional sales centers will help to ensure further positive performance of Agrochema Latvia, the management said.





In 2016, Agrochema Latvia posted a profit of EUR 915,887 on a turnover of EUR 18.265 million.





Founded in 2006, Agrochema Latvia specializes in wholesale and retail of chemical and mineral fertilizers. It is part of Achemos Grupe, a leading Lithuanian manufacturing group which also owns Gaschema in Latvia.