Wednesday, 09.05.2018, 06:14
Maxima Grupe's FY revenue up 4% in 2017
BC, Vilnius, 09.05.2018.
Maxima Grupe (Maxima Group), the owner of the largest retail chain in the Baltics, said that its consolidated revenue increased by 4.2% last year compared with 2016 to reach 2.806 billion euros, informs LETA/BNS.
Consolidated net profits more than doubled to 75 million euros, the company said.
The T-Market chain in Bulgaria posted the largest increase, boosting sales by almost 25% to 111 million euros.
Sales in Lithuania rose by 1.7% to 1.529 billion euros and sales in both Latvia and Estonia were up by 4%, to 723 million euros and 464 million euros, respectively.
The Aldik chain in Poland last year increased sales by 9% to 52 million euros.
