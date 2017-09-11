Maxima Grupe's FY revenue up 4% in 2017

Maxima Grupe (Maxima Group), the owner of the largest retail chain in the Baltics, said that its consolidated revenue increased by 4.2% last year compared with 2016 to reach 2.806 billion euros, informs LETA/BNS.

Consolidated net profits more than doubled to 75 million euros, the company said.





The T-Market chain in Bulgaria posted the largest increase, boosting sales by almost 25% to 111 million euros.





Sales in Lithuania rose by 1.7% to 1.529 billion euros and sales in both Latvia and Estonia were up by 4%, to 723 million euros and 464 million euros, respectively.





The Aldik chain in Poland last year increased sales by 9% to 52 million euros.