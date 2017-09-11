Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania
Tuesday, 08.05.2018
PST to build Kaunas CHP plant
Vilnius, 08.05.2018.
Panevezio Statybos Trestas (PST), a leading Lithuania construction company, will build the Kaunas combined heat and power (CHP) plant of Lithuania's state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) and Finnish-owned Fortum Heat Lietuva for 33.6 million euros, reports LETA/BNS.
Kauno Kogeneracine Jegaine (Kaunas Cogeneration Power Plant), a joint venture of Lietuvos Energija and Fortum Heat Lietuva, on Tuesday signed a contract with PST following an international bidding process that took more than two years, Lietuvos Energija said.
The other three bidders were Lemminkainen Lietuva, Merko Statyba and a consortium of Warbud and Zilinskis Co.
PST is to build the plant's main and auxiliary buildings, utility networks and communications, internal roads and to carry out other construction works.
Construction on the Kaunas CHP plant was launched in late 2017. German, Finnish, French and Czech companies are to supply equipment for the waste-to-energy facility under contracts worth 75 million euros in total.
