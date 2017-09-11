Salacgriva port posts 45% increase in cargo turnover in 4 months

The port of Salacgriva handled 146,656 tons cargo in the first four months of 2018, which was a 45% increase against the same period last year, LETA was told at the port.

Of the cargo reloaded in Salacgriva in the four-month period, pulpwood accounted for 76,038 tons, which was 2.1 times more than a year ago, woodchips cargos dropped 11% year-on-year to 27,036 tons, and peat rose 19% to 21,955 tons.





Reloading of ceramsite increased 26.7% to 11,280 tons, asphalt, which was not reloaded in Salacgriva in the first four months of last year, was reloaded in the amount of 9,491 tons, and firewood cargos declined 9.3 times to 856 tons.





In 2017, cargo turnover in the port of Salacgriva dropped 9.6% from 2016 to 253,600 tons.





There are three large and seven small ports in Latvia. In 2017, Salacgriva ranked third largest among the small ports.