AviaAM Leasing expanding in Cyprus

AviaAM Leasing”, an aviation group controlled by Gediminas Ziemelis and selling and leasing aircraft all over the world, has bought an office building in Limassol, Cyprus, informs LETA/BNS.

AviaAM Leasing plans to expand its activity in Cyprus, the company CEO says.





"A favorable taxation base, clear and simple laws and well-developed banking infrastructure is attracting many well-known international companies. We are connecting our future with expansion in Asia, and Cyprus is a very good geographical location for that purpose," AviaAM Leasing CEO and chairman Tadas Goberis said in a statement.





The new six-storied building in Cyprus will house around 400 people.





AviaAM Leasing group posted a net profit of 26.837 million euros last year, up 67 percent on a year. Its turnover dropped 44.6 percent to 44.804 million euros.





The main company's net profit was 3.3 million euros, down 48.2 percent from 2016. Its revenue increased 10.6 percent to 1.456 million euros.





The group operates companies in Ireland, Lithuania, Cyprus and China.