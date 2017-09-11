EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 08.05.2018, 07:22
AviaAM Leasing expanding in Cyprus
AviaAM Leasing plans to expand its activity in Cyprus, the company CEO says.
"A favorable taxation base, clear and simple laws and well-developed banking infrastructure is attracting many well-known international companies. We are connecting our future with expansion in Asia, and Cyprus is a very good geographical location for that purpose," AviaAM Leasing CEO and chairman Tadas Goberis said in a statement.
The new six-storied building in Cyprus will house around 400 people.
AviaAM Leasing group posted a net profit of 26.837 million euros last year, up 67 percent on a year. Its turnover dropped 44.6 percent to 44.804 million euros.
The main company's net profit was 3.3 million euros, down 48.2 percent from 2016. Its revenue increased 10.6 percent to 1.456 million euros.
The group operates companies in Ireland, Lithuania, Cyprus and China.
- 08.05.2018 Estonian, Finnish PMs discuss EU issues
- 08.05.2018 Salacgriva port posts 45% increase in cargo turnover in 4 months
- 08.05.2018 FinMin sees no major risks to future of Latvian manufacturing industry
- 08.05.2018 Grindex raises 2017 turnover by 25.7%
- 07.05.2018 In March, industrial output grew by 0.6% in Latvia
- 07.05.2018 Who’s afraid of Russian gas?
- 07.05.2018 Один путь не заходит в Литву?
- 07.05.2018 Новое требование таможни Литвы
- 07.05.2018 Выручка Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в этом году увеличилась на 7%
- 07.05.2018 IKEA looking for more than 100 employees in Latvia