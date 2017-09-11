In March, industrial output grew by 0.6% in Latvia

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to March 2017, in March 2018 industrial production output1 increased by 0.6% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Production output in manufacturing went up by 1.5%, while in mining and quarrying as well as in electricity and gas supply it fell by 5.9% and 2.1%, respectively.

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the largest growth in manufacturing still was recorded in medium-high technologies manufacturing sectors: manufacture of machinery and equipment (of 31.8%), manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (21.2%), and manufacture of electrical equipment (20.3%). Output increase was also recorded in sectors having the largest share in industrial production: manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (of 0.2%), manufacture of food products (1.4%), manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment (10.6%) and manufacture of non-metallic mineral products (of 10.2%).













Output decline, in turn, was observed in repair and installation of machinery and equipment (of 26.1%), manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (18.7%), manufacture of beverages (12.9%), manufacture of textiles (8%), and manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (1.6%).





Compared to February 2018, in March 2018 industrial production output fell by 3.6% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in manufacturing by 1.9%, in mining and quarrying by 5.4% and in electricity and gas supply by 5.7%.





Changes in industrial production output (as per cent, at constant prices)

Q1 2018 compared to March 2018 compared to Q4 2017 (seasonally adjusted) Q1 2017 (calendar adjusted) February 2018 (seasonally adjusted) March 2017 (calendar adjusted) Total production 0.9 4.5 -3.6 0.6 Mining and quarrying -8.1 -2.6 -5.4 -5.9 Manufacturing -0.8 4.5 -1.9 1.5 Manufacture of food products -1.7 1.7 1.0 1.4 Manufacture of beverages -11.2 -11.2 -10.0 -12.9 Manufacture of textiles -3.1 -2.9 -7.8 -8.0 Manufacture of wearing apparel -1.3 2.6 4.5 4.2 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture 0.6 1.7 -5.3 0.2 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products -1.7 16.7 -26.8 -18.7 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products -2.5 14.0 3.5 10.2 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment -0.1 11.8 -3.9 10.6 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 2.6 -0.1 8.8 -1.6 Manufacture of electrical equipment 4.2 22.7 3.6 20.3 Manufacture of machinery and equipment -6.3 14.1 5.2 31.8 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 3.8 29.3 -5.5 21.2 Manufacture of furniture 3.9 6.4 1.4 2.7 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment* -15.4 -8.1 -11.0 -26.1 Electricity and gas supply 3.3 5.0 -5.7 -2.1

* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.





Manufacturing turnover2





Compared to March 2017, in March 2018 manufacturing turnover increased by 8.1% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 12.9% and in export by 5.8% (rise of 11.8% in euro area and of 1.3%in non-euro area).





Compared to February 2018, in March 2018 manufacturing turnover grew by 1.1% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market rose by 2.9% and in export by 0.2% (increase of 8.9% in euro area and drop of 4/6% in non-euro area).





More information on seasonally adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted industrial production volume and turnover indices (including by sector) is available in the CSB database section Industry.





Methodological explanations

1The volume index of industrial production describes changes in the volume of industrial production during the reference period in comparison to the base period. The index is estimated by recalculating the production output indicator at constant prices with the help of producer price indices.

2The industrial turnover index measures the monthly development of market demand for industrial goods and services. It is calculated at current prices without excluding price influence. Unlike industrial goods that also include unfinished goods and goods in stock, turnover only includes the goods sold and industrial services provided.