Monday, 07.05.2018
US telecommunications company West coming to Lithuania
American telecommunications company West is entering Lithuania and has registered a local subsidiary, West UC LT, reports LETA/BNS.
The new enterprise was registered last Thursday and is led by West's Chief Administrative Officer Nancy Jill Disman, according to data from the Center of Registers. Dutch-registered West Netherlands is the Lithuanian company's main shareholder.
West is creates and sells communications solutions for business conferences, online seminars and other business segments. The group employs 9,700 people worldwide.
West is controlled by US private equity firm Apollo Global Management.
