Topo Grupe turnover up 17%

Topo Grupe, one of the largest companies selling technical equipment and electronics in Lithuania, owned by businessman Aurelijus Rusteika, posted an audited turnover of 95.409 million euros last year, up 16.8% from 81.716 million euros in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.

Net profit grew 12.7% to 2.103 million euros, according to the company's filings to the Center of Registers.





The company employed 420 people last year, compared to 379 a year earlier.





Rusteika owns 90% of Topo Grupe shares via Delta Investment.