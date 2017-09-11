First IMax movie theater in Latvia to be opened at Akropole shopping mall

The first IMax movie theater in Latvia will be opened in the new Akropole shopping mall, Akropole representatives reported LETA.

IMax is a system of high-resolution digital film formats and film projectors that can present either 2D or 3D content. IMax will be a part of Apollo Cinema multiplex in Akropole.





Akropole head and Akropolis Group board member Kaspars Beitins, during the ridgepole celebration of the Akropole building, said that the new shopping mall will be completed in line with the planned schedule.





Akropolis Group head Saule Zabulionyte said that Akropole will house more than 220 different stores, including such international brands as Zara and River Island, also Van Graaf that will open its first store in Latvia. O’Leary’s restaurant chain will open its entertainment and dining area.





As reported, Akropole, which is under construction at Maskavas Street in Riga, will one of the largest and most modern shopping centers in the Baltics. The multifunctional center, which will be around 98,000 square meters large, will house more than 200 stores, cafes, restaurants, an ice hall, a movie theater, a bowling alley and a children’s playground. The construction works are scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2019.





Total investments in the shopping mall are planned at EUR 177 million, 60 percent of which or EIR 106.5 million are financed by SEB Banka, which is the largest loan issued by the bank in its history.





The shopping mall will be part of Akropolis Group - Lithuanian company that runs a number of shopping centers in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Bulgaria. The company is the developer of the Akropolis shopping and recreation center in Kaunas, which in 2008 was acquired by a German investment fund.





The company group also owns Delano, which manages the CanCan Pizza restaurant chain, Delano self-service restaurants and the Caif Cafe chain of cafes as well as Apollo bowling companies.