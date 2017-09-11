Energy, Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Thursday, 03.05.2018, 13:41
Klasco boosts net profit by 57% in 2017
BC, Vilnius, 03.05.2018.Print version
Klaipedos Juru Kroviniu Kompanija (Klaipeda Stevedoring Company, or Klasco), the largest freight operator in the port of Klaipeda, in 2017 posted a net profit of 6.974 million euros, up 57.2% from 4.437 million euros in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.
Annual revenue increased by 8.3% to 49.042 million euros, Klasco, which is part of Achemos Grupe (Achema Group), said in its report filed with the Center of Registers.
The company said in late March that it handled 13.1 million tons of freight in 2017, up 6% from 12.36 million euros a year earlier. It expects to increase freight volumes to 13.8 million euros this year.
Klasco, which owns bulk and liquid fertilizer, grain, general cargo and ro-ro terminals, employed a workforce of 703 people in late 2017, almost unchanged from 701 a year earlier.
Achemos Grupe holds a 93.5% stake in Klasco.
