Tallinn Airport's passenger numbers rose by 17% in April

In April 238,000 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport, 17% more than in the same month the year before, reports LETA/BNS.

Airlines brought 11% more seats to the market in the form of new regular routes and additional flights, but the number of passengers increased at a faster pace than that. This indicates the sense of security and general prosperity of consumers and gives a good overview also for the near future, Tallinn Airport said.





The regular routes to increase most in April was Warsaw, which has become Nordica's main connecting hub. The increase has mainly focused on larger routes, like Riga, Helsinki, Stockholm or London. Growth has been moderate or there was no growth on smaller volume routes like Vienna, Brussels and Paris.





Nordica in April reopened seasonal direct routes to Nice and Split as well as new connections to Copenhagen and Kiev's Zhuliany Airport. Regular flights to altogether 32 destinations took place in April, while on average the flights were filled up to 71%. Over four months, Nordica has serviced altogether 22% and Airbaltic 16% of all passengers, while the share of low-cost airlines was also at 16%.





The number of charter passengers has increased at an even faster pace than regular flights. While in the first quarter, the share was an average of 27%, then it stood at 48% in April. The destinations of charter flights are traditional according to season -- a third of package travellers flew to Antalya, a third to the resorts of Egypt and the rest were divided between Spain, Greece, Morocco and other countries.



