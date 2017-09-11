Baltic Export, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 03.05.2018, 07:14
Sales of Madara Cosmetics grew by 27% in Q1
The company said that the increase was mainly achieved by successfully continuing work in the existing markets. The fastest growth was observed in the countries within the European Union, where turnover increased by 38% (excluding Latvia); the growth has been also strong in Latvia – with a 25% increase; while sales outside the European Union fell by 4% in comparison to the first quarter of 2017.
"Overall, the company has positive outlook over the existing markets, and projects potential for further development in the next quarters, maintaining turnover forecast of EUR 10 million for 2018," the company said.
As reported, Madara Cosmetics, according to preliminary data, last year generated EUR 7.402 million in sales, up 26.4% from 2016, while the company’s profit rose by more than half to EUR 1.238 million, according to the company’s unaudited financial report submitted to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
Founded in 2006, Madara Cosmetics has several shareholders, mostly Latvian individuals. Since November 10, 2017, the company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Riga alternative market First North.
- 03.05.2018 Tallinn Airport's passenger numbers rose by 17% in April
- 03.05.2018 Scalpers selling Song and Dance Festival tickets on-line for 10x the original price
- 02.05.2018 Lithuania’s GDP increased by 0.8% in Q1
- 02.05.2018 Flash estimate: GDP rose by 4.3% in Latvia in Q1
- 02.05.2018 British consultancy Catalyst entering Vilnius
- 02.05.2018 Merks saw 68.3% increase in turnover in 2017
- 02.05.2018 Литва - девятая в мире и третья в Европе по росту военных расходов
- 02.05.2018 В первом квартале ВВП Латвии вырос на 4,3%
- 02.05.2018 Achema receives new LNG shipment
- 02.05.2018 BLRT Grupp приобрел первую в Эстонии транспортную систему грузоподъемностью 500 тонн