Sales of Madara Cosmetics grew by 27% in Q1

Latvia’s Madara Cosmetics concern in the first quarter of this year posted EUR 2.444 million in sales, which is by 27% more than in the respective period last year, the company said in its report to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange, writes LETA.

The company said that the increase was mainly achieved by successfully continuing work in the existing markets. The fastest growth was observed in the countries within the European Union, where turnover increased by 38% (excluding Latvia); the growth has been also strong in Latvia – with a 25% increase; while sales outside the European Union fell by 4% in comparison to the first quarter of 2017.





"Overall, the company has positive outlook over the existing markets, and projects potential for further development in the next quarters, maintaining turnover forecast of EUR 10 million for 2018," the company said.





As reported, Madara Cosmetics, according to preliminary data, last year generated EUR 7.402 million in sales, up 26.4% from 2016, while the company’s profit rose by more than half to EUR 1.238 million, according to the company’s unaudited financial report submitted to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.





Founded in 2006, Madara Cosmetics has several shareholders, mostly Latvian individuals. Since November 10, 2017, the company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Riga alternative market First North.