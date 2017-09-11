Merks saw 68.3% increase in turnover in 2017

The construction company SIA Merks achieved EUR 75.965 million in turnover last year, which was by 68.3% more than the previous year, writes LETA, according to Firmas.lv.

The company also posted EUR 15.431 million in profit in 2017, compared to a loss in 2016.





The company points out that it main construction projects last year included the Akropole shopping center, the Z-Towers in Riga, the Ventspils music school and concert hall and so on.





Merks also completed several residential apartment projects in Riga last year, and continues to develop others at the moment.





Merks is owned by Estonian company Merko Ehitus, and is one of the leading construction and real estate development companies in Latvia.