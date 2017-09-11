YIT may open service center in Lithuania

Finnish construction companies YIT are Lemminkainen are mulling opening a service center in the Lithuanian capital or the country's second-largest city of Kaunas following their recent merger, the Verslo Zinios business daily writes, cites LETA/BNS.

„We are currently drawing up plans on how we'll centralize our back office operations. (…) Based on our previously done analysis, I know that Lithuania, just as Poland, is a very promising place in terms of back office services. We are discussing it with local executives but we have not made any decisions yet on moving functions from Finland," YIT CEO Kari Kauniskangas told the daily.





The service center could be opened in Vilnius or Kaunas, and if not Lithuania is chosen, then the other choice would be Poland, he said.





YIT are Lemminkainen merged early this year and continue operating under the YIT brand. The group is active in the Scandinavian and Baltic countries, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland and has over 10,000 employees.