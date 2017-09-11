Turnover of Latvia’s RER plant grows 43.8% in 2017

Rigas Elektromasinbuves Rupnica (RER), which makes electric equipment for trains, last year generated EUR 28.846 million in audited turnover, which is by 43.8% more than in 2016, while the company’s profit increased 5.6 times to EUR 1.463 million, writes LETA, according to the company’s financial statement submitted to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.

At the same, turnover of RER concern in 2017 increased by 43.4% to EUR 29.036 million, and the concern’s profit rose 11.1% to EUR 520,000.





"In 2017 the company’s financial situation was stable," the company’s management said in its report.





According to the management, in 2018 the company plans to ensure a considerable rise in net turnover and a growing profit.





The company also informed that RER in January 2018 signed an agreement with the Latvian Central Finance and Contracting Agency about implementation of a project to increase energy efficiency of its operations with the help of the EU financing. The purpose of the project is to promote efficient use of energy resources and to reduce energy consumption at RER. The company will purchase and install new equipment, replacing the old equipment, and will also renovate five production buildings under the project that is to be implemented from February 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019.





The RER group posted EUR 21.481 million in turnover for the first nine months of 2017, which is by 57.4% more than in the same period in 2016, and its profit increased multiple times year-on-year to EUR 1.582 million.





RER is quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.