Turnover of retail and catering enterprises increased by 0.9% in Lithuania in March

Statistics Lithuania informs that, based on provisional data, in March 2018, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade1 enterprises amounted to EUR 896.7 million at current prices, and against February, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 0.9% at constant prices (unadjusted – 17.9%).

Over the month, the turnover of enterprises trading in food products, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 1.4, of those trading in non-food products and engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 0.5% at constant prices.













In March 2018, against March 2017, the turnover (VAT excluded) of retail trade enterprises, calendar adjusted, increased by 4.5% at constant prices (unadjusted – 6.7%). The turnover of enterprises trading in food products, calendar adjusted, increased by 5.5, of those trading in non-food products – 2.6, of those engaged in retail trade of automotive fuel – 6.5% at constant prices.













In March 2017, the turnover of enterprises engaged in food and beverage service activities (VAT excluded) amounted to EUR 56.6 million at current prices and, against February 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 1.9% at constant prices (unadjusted – 13.1%). Against March 2017, calendar adjusted, the turnover of such enterprises increased by 9.9% at constant prices (unadjusted – 9.7%).













Changes in turnover (VAT excluded), at constant prices, %

Economic activities (NACE Rev. 2) March 2018, against January–March 2018 February 2018, seasonally and calendar adjusted February 2018 March 2017, calendar adjusted March 2017 January–March 2017, calendar adjusted January–March 2017 Division 47. Retail trade1 0.9 17.9 4.5 6.7 4.2 5.0 Retail trade, except for sale of automotive fuel 1.0 19.6 4.0 6.7 3.1 4.0 Food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco 1.4 22.2 5.5 11.1 1.8 3.7 In non-specialised stores 1.3 22.2 5.4 11.3 1.9 3.9 In specialised stores 9.0 21.3 4.0 3.5 –2.3 –2.5 Non-food products 0.5 16.7 2.6 1.9 4.6 4.4 in specialised stores Textiles, clothing and footwear 3.6 14.9 2.0 1.6 3.8 3.6 Audio and video equipment, recordings, metal articles, paints and glass, electrical household appliances, furniture and lighting equipment –1.8 22.4 0.5 1.1 6.2 6.1 Information and communication equipment, cultural and recreation goods, watches, jewellery and other new goods –2.1 13.2 –11.2 –12.0 –8.7 –8.8 Pharmaceuticals and medical goods and cosmetics 1.9 14.3 4.9 3.4 2.2 1.8 Retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet 2.4 11.7 24.9 24.0 26.8 26.4 In non-specialised stores 6.7 26.1 19.5 18.9 22.8 22.5 Retail sale of automotive fuel 0.5 12.0 6.5 6.6 8.5 8.6 Division 56. Food and beverage service activities 1.9 13.1 9.9 9.7 8.7 8.6

A news release on changes in turnover of enterprises engaged in retail trade and food and beverage service activities in April 2018 is due on 28 May 2018.





For more information, see the Database of Indicators.