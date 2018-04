Olainfarm concludes 2017 with the highest turnover of its history

In 2017, the share of Russia in total sales increased from 34% to 35%, while due to the changing economic situation, the sales in Ukraine decreased from 13% to 10%. Decline in sales volumes has been also experienced in Great Britain, while significant growth by 103% was reached in Germany, the Netherlands (+ 57%) and Belarus (+ 21%).

In 2017 JSC Olainfarm has successfully completed the registration of its products in Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Moldova. Registration processes are still ongoing in Nepal, Armenia, Turkey, Myanmar, Cameroon and Vietnam.

The best sold products of the Parent company in 2017 were CNS medicines Neiromidin, Noofen and Adaptol, antibacterial preparations of Furamag and Furasol, antiarrhythmic medicine Etacizin, antituberculosis products PASS Sodium salt and antiallergic medicine Fenkarol.