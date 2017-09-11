Olainfarm concludes 2017 with the highest turnover of its history

Audited consolidated financial statement of JSC Olainfarm for 2017 shows that the sales of the Group exceeded 122 million euros. This represents an increase by 10% compared to sales of 2016 and is by far the largest turnover in the company's history. The profit of Olainfarm Group last year reached 10.8 million euros.

The company has successfully expanded its export by adding new markets and selling its products now to 66 countries worldwide. Russia, Latvia, Ukraine and Belarus remain the largest product markets.

Olainfarm this year also submitted for the first time a non-financial report, which informs about the company's environmental and social responsibility, quality management and corporate governance practice. The non-financial report is based on the Nasdaq ESG guidelines for the Nordic and Baltic markets. In 2017, the share of Russia in total sales increased from 34% to 35%, while due to the changing economic situation, the sales in Ukraine decreased from 13% to 10%. Decline in sales volumes has been also experienced in Great Britain, while significant growth by 103% was reached in Germany, the Netherlands (+ 57%) and Belarus (+ 21%). In 2017 JSC Olainfarm has successfully completed the registration of its products in Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Moldova. Registration processes are still ongoing in Nepal, Armenia, Turkey, Myanmar, Cameroon and Vietnam. The best sold products of the Parent company in 2017 were CNS medicines Neiromidin, Noofen and Adaptol, antibacterial preparations of Furamag and Furasol, antiarrhythmic medicine Etacizin, antituberculosis products PASS Sodium salt and antiallergic medicine Fenkarol. A slight change over the year has occurred in the proportion of the most sold products. The proportion of soluble Furagin products has increased from 13% to 15%, the share of Etacizin has increased from 8% to 10%, while the proportion of PASS Sodium Salt has decreased from 8% to 5%. The list of 10 the most-selling pharmaceutical products has remained unchanged. The company has added 4 new markets to its product geography in 2017 and commenced sales in Argentina, Colombia, Hong Kong and Romania. In total, the Group exported its products to more than 60 countries worldwide. was mostly ensured by the increase in sales of subsidiaries, as the sale of the Parent company in 2017 actually remained at the level of year 2016, increasing by a half percentage point. Turnover growth




