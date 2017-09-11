Analytics, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
In March, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 6.5%
Compared to March of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 19.9%), retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (13.1%), as well as retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles (7.2%). The largest turnoverdrop, in its turn, was observed in retail sale via stalls and markets (of 15.3%).
The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 6.6% (not taking into account the calendar influence).
Compared to February, in March 2018 the total turnover of retail trade enterprises rose by 2.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 2.1% and turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 3.9%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel fell by 1.0%.
Turnover rise was recorded in almost all retail trade sections, however the most significant growth was observed in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 12.8%), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (7.3%), retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (11.1%), as well as retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (8.9%).
Compared to February, in March 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) grew by 15.7%; a year ago – in March 2017, compared to February – turnover grew by 13.9%.
Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity (at constant prices)
|
|
March 2018
(%), compared to:
|
February 2018
(seasonally adjusted)
|
March 2017
(calendar adjusted)
|
Retail
trade – total
|
102.3
|
106.5
|
retail
sale of food products, total
|
102.1
|
106.8
|
retail
sale of non-food products, total
|
102.4
|
106.4
|
retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised
stores
|
101.4
|
98.5
|
retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores
|
112.8
|
100.4
|
retail sale of hardware, paints and glass
|
101.5
|
119.9
|
retail sale of cultural and recreation goods
|
107.3
|
96.5
|
retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods
|
111.1
|
113.1
|
retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles
|
103.7
|
107.2
|
retail sale via stalls and markets
|
103.1
|
84.7
|
retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet
|
108.9
|
98.1
|
retail sale of automotive fuel
|
99.0
|
107.3
More information on seasonally adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted retail trade turnover indices is available in the CSB database section Trade and Services.
