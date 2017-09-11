In March, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 6.5%

Calendar adjusted data (at constant prices) of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to March 2017, in March 2018 the total retail trade turnover rose by 6.5%. Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 6.8%, turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 6.0%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 7.3%.

Compared to March of the previous year, the most significant turnover growth within the non-food products group was recorded in retail sale of hardware, paints and glass (of 19.9%), retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (13.1%), as well as retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles (7.2%). The largest turnoverdrop, in its turn, was observed in retail sale via stalls and markets (of 15.3%).













The total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 6.6% (not taking into account the calendar influence).





Compared to February, in March 2018 the total turnover of retail trade enterprises rose by 2.3% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices). Turnover of retail trade in food products increased by 2.1% and turnover of retail trade in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) by 3.9%, while turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel fell by 1.0%.





Turnover rise was recorded in almost all retail trade sections, however the most significant growth was observed in retail sale of electrical household appliances (of 12.8%), retail sale of cultural and recreation goods (7.3%), retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods (11.1%), as well as retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet (8.9%).





Compared to February, in March 2018 the total retail trade turnover at current prices (not taking into account seasonality) grew by 15.7%; a year ago – in March 2017, compared to February – turnover grew by 13.9%.





Turnover indices of retail trade enterprises by main kind of economic activity (at constant prices)

March 2018 (%), compared to: February 2018 (seasonally adjusted) March 2017 (calendar adjusted) Retail trade – total 102.3 106.5 retail sale of food products, total 102.1 106.8 retail sale of non-food products, total 102.4 106.4 retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores 101.4 98.5 retail sale of electrical household appliances in specialised stores 112.8 100.4 retail sale of hardware, paints and glass 101.5 119.9 retail sale of cultural and recreation goods 107.3 96.5 retail sale of pharmaceutical and medical goods 111.1 113.1 retail sale of cosmetic and toilet articles 103.7 107.2 retail sale via stalls and markets 103.1 84.7 retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet 108.9 98.1 retail sale of automotive fuel 99.0 107.3

More information on seasonally adjusted, calendar adjusted and non-adjusted retail trade turnover indices is available in the CSB database section Trade and Services.