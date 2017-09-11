Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 27.04.2018, 15:15
Lithuanian-owned Cili pizza chain plans expansion in Riga
The company expects to have 10 to 15 Cili Take Away outlets in Lithuania and Latvia at the end of the year.
Cili Pica CEO Donatas Vaitasius says that the company plans to open its first Cili Take Away in Riga shortly, with up to five outlets to be set up in Latvia by the end of 2018. Investments in each outlet will amount to around 100,000 euros.
Cili Pica last year posted 16 million euros in revenue, a rise of 2 percent compared with 2016, and is targeting a further 10 percent growth in revenue this year.
It expects to boost EBITDA to between 2.5 million and 3 million euros, up from 1.9 million euros in 2017.
The company last year reported a pretax profit of 1.5 million euros. Its profit rose to 1.4 million euros, up from 1.07 million euros in 2016.
It owned 25 pizzerias and two Cili Take Away outlets in late 2017.
- 27.04.2018 Towards European labour market: making skills visible in the EU
- 27.04.2018 International universities praise Latvia-developed drone software UgCS
- 27.04.2018 In March, construction costs increased by 0.5% in Latvia
- 27.04.2018 In March, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 6.5%
- 27.04.2018 Druzhba pipeline operator in Belarus claims EUR 69 mln from Orlen Lietuva
- 27.04.2018 Затраты на строительство в Латвии выросли на 3,6%
- 27.04.2018 Литовские нотариусы оштрафованы на тысячные суммы за картельное соглашение
- 27.04.2018 В Риге откроется частный сад отдыха
- 27.04.2018 Прирост оборота латвийской розничной торговли в марте составил 6,5%
- 27.04.2018 Lithuania hands note to Belarus over alleged fire at Astravyets NPP