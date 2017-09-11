Energy, Good for Business, Lithuania, Oil, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 27.04.2018, 13:32
Klaipedos Nafta boosts Q1 net profit by 40%, revenue up 2%
First-quarter sales revenue rose by 1.8% to 27.8 million euros.
Klaipedos Nafta CEO Mindaugas Jusius attributed the good financial results to growth in oil product loadings in the first quarter.
"Assessing in general, the quarter was well performing. But when assessing the achieved results, it is important to note that the load growth was affected by certain one-off factors," Jusius said in a press release. "For example, freight flow from our main client -- Orlen Lietuva AB -- was bigger than planned, as the planned renovation of the plant was postponed till April", he said.
Revenue from oil product loadings jumped by 25% year-on-year to 11 million euros, but the LNG terminal's revenue dropped by 10.3% to 16.6 million euros.
EBITDA rose by 19.5% to 10.4 million euros and the EBITDA margin was up by 5.3%age points to 37.2%.
The state owns 72.32% of shares in Klaipedos Nafta, which is quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange, and Achemos Grupe holds a 10.28% stake.
- 27.04.2018 Lithuanian-owned Cili pizza chain plans expansion in Riga
- 27.04.2018 Lithuania hands note to Belarus over alleged fire at Astravyets NPP
- 27.04.2018 Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 12.1% in Q1
- 27.04.2018 Another judge disqualifies himself from MG Baltic political corruption case
- 27.04.2018 Литовские продукты просачиваются в Россию вопреки эмбарго
- 27.04.2018 Part of illegal trade in alcohol in Lithuania going online
- 27.04.2018 Food Union invests EUR 20,000 in new ice cream in Latvian national colors
- 27.04.2018 Several business representatives agree to develop Riga’s VEF neighborhood into innovative center
- 27.04.2018 RB Rail invites Poles to join public tendering
- 27.04.2018 Прибыль Klaipedos nafta в 2018 году выросла на 40%