Food Union invests EUR 20,000 in new ice cream in Latvian national colors

On the occasion of Latvia's centenary, Food Union dairy company has created a new Ekselence ice cream, Latvia 100, in the colors of the Latvian national flag, the company announced LETA.

Photo: foodunion.lv

Food Union invested around EUR 20,000 in the creation of the new product dedicated to Latvia's centenary.





"Latvia's founding centenary is a very important event that deserves a special focus as the people and companies of Latvia show their respect and love for our country. In order to honor the centenary of Latvia, we decided to create an entirely new, special ice cream, called Simts Latvijai (Latvia 100), for everyone to enjoy a taste of Latvia," said Food Union Ice Cream Brand Manager Sandra Usaceva.





The new ice cream features a combination of two flavors - carmine sorbet of wild berries and sweet vanilla Glace Plombieres.





The new ice cream of the Ekselence series is already available at the leading retail chains such as Maxima, Mego, Elvi, Top, Narvesen, Statoil, Sky, as well as at smaller stores across Latvia.





As reported, the total turnover of the Food Union group in 2016 was EUR 247 million and EBITDA was EUR 31.5 million.





Food Union group comprises Latvian companies Rigas Piena Kombinats, Valmieras Piens, and Rigas Piensaimnieks, Estonian ice cream producer Premia, Danish companies Premier Is ad Hjem Is, Isbjorn Is in Norway, Alpin57Lux in Romania and Ingman Ice Cream in Belarus.





The Food Union group exports its products to more than 25 world countries.