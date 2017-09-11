Several business representatives agree to develop Riga’s VEF neighborhood into innovative center

Several Latvian technology companies, real estate developers and a culture center have resolved to develop Riga’s VEF neighborhood, the location of former VEF electronic plant, into a new center for people who are into technologies and innovations, representatives of the companies reported LETA.

Latvian technologies companies Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT), Accenture, Mikrotik, Jauna Teika and New Hanza Capital real estate developers, VEF Culture Center and Elkor retailer have joined forces to turn the neighborhood into the most technologically developed territory, but, at the same time, the most friendly environment for living and working.





“Latvia has 100-year old traditions in electronic sector with the cradle in the VEF territory. It is the start of our story about Latvia’s potential in technological innovations,” said Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity), adding that one of the most important aspects for Latvia to become a smart country is not only innovative technologies, but also mutual cooperation, modern and development-oriented environment for work and living.





Many of Latvia’s largest IT companies already have their offices in the neighborhood, employing more than 3,500 high-level specialists, said city planner and social anthropologist Viesturs Celmins. Jauna Teika already now is turning into a modern environment for living and working in Riga, planning to ensure premises for more than 6,000 professionals in the future.