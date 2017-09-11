Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 26.04.2018, 15:19
In 2017, number of foreign travellers in Latvia rose by 13.7%
In 2017, Latvia was visited by 1.9 million foreign overnight travellers (8.7% more than in 2016), spending 12.5% or EUR 533.9 million more. Compared to the year before, the total number of nights spent increased by 1.0%, reaching 8.9 million nights. Visitors stayed in Latvia on average for 4.5 days – 0.4 days fewer than in 2016.
Compared to the year before, significant increase was recorded in the number of foreign overnight travellers from United Kingdom (of 95.7%), followed by smaller rise in the number of foreign overnight travellers from Germany (31.8%), Russia (9.3%) and Sweden (7.3%). Decline, in turn, was observed in the number of foreign overnight travellers from Estonia (of 27.1%), Lithuania (19.8%) and Belarus (15.3%).
Most of the overnight travellers (88.1%) came to Latvia for tourism purposes, 38.5% of them came for recreation, 29.9% to visit relatives and friends, and 19.7% on business trips, whereas 11.9% came to Latvia for other purposes, for example, to study.
Last year, the average expenditure per trip around Latvia amounted to EUR 273.86, while the average daily expenditure constituted EUR 60.22.
The largest share of nights in Latvia (71.2%) was spent at rented or paid accommodation, while 28.8% at private or non-rented accommodation. On average, one traveller spent 7.2 days at private non-rented accommodation, which is 3.8 days more than at rented accommodation establishments (3.4 days on average).
Out of all foreign overnight travellers who crossed the border of Latvia in 2017, 59.1% used air transport, 36.7% road transport, 0.6% sea transport and 3.6% rail transport.
Last year, most of the border crossings (in both same-day and overnight trips) were made by people coming from our neighbouring countries: Lithuania (37.5%), Estonia (18.6%) and Russia (9.3%). Significant increase was observed in border crossings made by people from United Kingdom (87.4%), Sweden (71.6%) and Poland (23.1%).
Border crossings made by foreign travellers in 2015 and 2016: number and changes by country (thousands)
|
Country
|
2016
|
2017
|
Changes
(2017, compared to 2016),%
|
Total
|
6 797.0
|
7 725.8
|
13.7
|
Lithuania
|
2 747.4
|
2 896.6
|
5.4
|
Estonia
|
1 397.5
|
1 435.6
|
2.7
|
Russia
|
597.9
|
717.7
|
20.0
|
Germany
|
447.2
|
485.1
|
8.5
|
Poland
|
249.5
|
307.2
|
23.1
|
United Kingdom
|
142.0
|
266.2
|
87.4
|
Sweden
|
125.2
|
214.9
|
71.6
|
Finland
|
156.3
|
185.9
|
18.9
|
Belarus
|
151.8
|
173.7
|
14.4
In 2017, the number of border crossings made by foreign travellers increased by 53.2%, compared to 2010, and 2 times, compared to 2005. Over the twelve years, significant upturn may be observed in the expenditure of foreign travellers on trips around Latvia (2.6 times) and in the number of nights spent by overnight travellers (1.8 times). The average length of stay was similar in both 2017 and 2015 – 4.5 nights.
Characteristics of foreign travellers; 2005, 2010–2017
|
|
Number of border crossings, thousands
|
Total expenditure of persons crossing border, million euros
|
Nights spent by overnight travellers, thousands
|
Average length of trip, nights
|
2005
|
3774
|
270.3
|
4.982
|
4.5
|
2010
|
5042
|
475.1
|
5.297
|
3.9
|
2011
|
5538
|
540.0
|
6.126
|
4.1
|
2012
|
5569
|
545.8
|
5.799
|
4.0
|
2013
|
5822
|
608.4
|
7.017
|
4.6
|
2014
|
6246
|
668.5
|
7.828
|
4.2
|
2015
|
6842
|
742.2
|
8.154
|
4.0
|
2016
|
6797
|
645.2
|
8.776
|
4.9
|
2017
|
7726
|
691.9
|
8.865
|
4.5
- 26.04.2018 Active financial support to SMEs in the Baltic States
- 26.04.2018 Lithuanian EnMin calls Nord Stream 2 a threat to EU solidarity
- 26.04.2018 Estonia, Norway sign EUR 27 mln business development cooperation program
- 26.04.2018 Банковский союз: уход Danske Bank на банковском рынке Эстонии не скажется
- 26.04.2018 Taxify global user numbers hit 10 mln
- 26.04.2018 Nordica открывает полеты из Таллинна в киевский аэропорт Жуляны
- 26.04.2018 Maxima plans around 100 new Stokrotka stores in Poland
- 26.04.2018 Danske Bank to stop serving customers in Baltics gradually
- 26.04.2018 airBaltic зимой продолжит полеты в Испанию и Португалию
- 26.04.2018 Saeima passes bill banning offshore companies from bidding for public contracts