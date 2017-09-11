In 2017, number of foreign travellers in Latvia rose by 13.7%

The latest data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that in 2017 foreign travellers crossed the border of Latvia 7.7 million times, which is 13.7% more than a year before. Last year, foreign travellers in Latvia spent EUR 691.9 million – EUR 46.7 million or 7.2% more than in 2016.

In 2017, Latvia was visited by 1.9 million foreign overnight travellers (8.7% more than in 2016), spending 12.5% or EUR 533.9 million more. Compared to the year before, the total number of nights spent increased by 1.0%, reaching 8.9 million nights. Visitors stayed in Latvia on average for 4.5 days – 0.4 days fewer than in 2016.





Compared to the year before, significant increase was recorded in the number of foreign overnight travellers from United Kingdom (of 95.7%), followed by smaller rise in the number of foreign overnight travellers from Germany (31.8%), Russia (9.3%) and Sweden (7.3%). Decline, in turn, was observed in the number of foreign overnight travellers from Estonia (of 27.1%), Lithuania (19.8%) and Belarus (15.3%).













Most of the overnight travellers (88.1%) came to Latvia for tourism purposes, 38.5% of them came for recreation, 29.9% to visit relatives and friends, and 19.7% on business trips, whereas 11.9% came to Latvia for other purposes, for example, to study.





Last year, the average expenditure per trip around Latvia amounted to EUR 273.86, while the average daily expenditure constituted EUR 60.22.





The largest share of nights in Latvia (71.2%) was spent at rented or paid accommodation, while 28.8% at private or non-rented accommodation. On average, one traveller spent 7.2 days at private non-rented accommodation, which is 3.8 days more than at rented accommodation establishments (3.4 days on average).





Out of all foreign overnight travellers who crossed the border of Latvia in 2017, 59.1% used air transport, 36.7% road transport, 0.6% sea transport and 3.6% rail transport.





Last year, most of the border crossings (in both same-day and overnight trips) were made by people coming from our neighbouring countries: Lithuania (37.5%), Estonia (18.6%) and Russia (9.3%). Significant increase was observed in border crossings made by people from United Kingdom (87.4%), Sweden (71.6%) and Poland (23.1%).





Border crossings made by foreign travellers in 2015 and 2016: number and changes by country (thousands)

Country 2016 2017 Changes (2017, compared to 2016),% Total 6 797.0 7 725.8 13.7 Lithuania 2 747.4 2 896.6 5.4 Estonia 1 397.5 1 435.6 2.7 Russia 597.9 717.7 20.0 Germany 447.2 485.1 8.5 Poland 249.5 307.2 23.1 United Kingdom 142.0 266.2 87.4 Sweden 125.2 214.9 71.6 Finland 156.3 185.9 18.9 Belarus 151.8 173.7 14.4

In 2017, the number of border crossings made by foreign travellers increased by 53.2%, compared to 2010, and 2 times, compared to 2005. Over the twelve years, significant upturn may be observed in the expenditure of foreign travellers on trips around Latvia (2.6 times) and in the number of nights spent by overnight travellers (1.8 times). The average length of stay was similar in both 2017 and 2015 – 4.5 nights.





Characteristics of foreign travellers; 2005, 2010–2017