Thursday, 26.04.2018
DFDS Seaways posts EUR 7.4 mln profit for 2017
Danish-owned, Klaipeda-based DFDS Seaways last year posted a profit of 7.4 million euros on revenue of 77.7 million euros, up from 1.5 million euros and 76 million euros in 2016, respectively, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on April 26th, cites LETA/BNS.
"Our business is leasing ships to the Danish-registered company and, therefore, our revenue comes from lease income and commissions," it quoted DFDS Seaways CEO Jonas Nazarovas as saying.
"The profitability of the (shipping) line is the concern of the companies we lease our ships to. We don't feel the effect of fluctuations in cargo flows," he added.
According to the CEO, the company this year is projecting 24 million to 26 million euros in EBITDA, close to last year's figure of 25 million euros.
