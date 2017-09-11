Kidy Tour in cooperation with Corendon Airlines to organize charter flights from Riga to Antalya

Lithuania’s Kidy Tour operator in cooperation with Turkey’s Corendon Airlines will organize charter flights from Riga to the Turkish resort Antalya, the tour operator’s representatives told LETA.

Kidy Tours has been organizing direct flights on the Riga-Antalya route since April 24. Until the end of October, the company will organize one flight a week, on Tuesdays.





On the first charter flight organized by Kidy Tour, a Boeing 737-800 carried 189 passengers from Riga to the Turkish resort.





Kidy Tour’s head Kristijonas Minelga projected that more than 5,000 travelers are likely use Kidy Tour’s charter flights to travel from Riga to Antalya this year.





In the 2018 winter season, the tour operator plans to launch charter flights from Riga to the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada





As reported, Kidy Tour launched operations in Latvia last October.





Kidy Tour belongs to largest aviation holding in Eastern Europe, Avia Solutions Group whose shares are quoted on the Warsaw stock exchange.





Kidy Tour organizes flights to Antalya in Turkey and Hurghada in Egypt. Trips can be booked from more than 350 tourism agencies in Lithuania, Estonia and Russia.