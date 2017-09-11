Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 25.04.2018, 13:41
Vintage tram to resume service in Riga during active tourism season
|Photo: rigassatiksme.lv
The tram will be cruising the streets every Saturday, Sunday and on public holidays from May 1 to September 30.
The old tram car has been given a new look and its interior has been redecorated with historic photographs on the occasion of Latvia's centenary.
The tram will be running from Ausekla Street in the city center to the Riga suburb of Mezaparks. The tram's route will take tourists through central Riga and pass several landmarks, for example, the Latvian National Theater building, Latvian National Opera, the Freedom Monument, the Riga Zoo and others.
Tickets can be purchased from the driver and cost EUR 2 for adults. It is also possible to hire the vintage tram car for private use at the hourly rate of EUR 85.
The vintage tram has a total of 18 seats and standing room for ten more persons.
