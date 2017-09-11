Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic welcomes millionth Bombardier CS300 passenger
Martin
Gauss,
Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic:
“I am delighted today, together with our partners and passengers, to celebrate
such an important milestone in the modernization of our fleet – the millionth
passenger on our Bombardier CS300
aircraft. Since we became the first airline in the world to start commercial operations with the Bombardier CS300, we and our passengers
have benefited greatly from the improved flying experience.“
“We are extremely
satisfied that our new aircraft have exceeded expectations, and this has been the best ever entry into service of a new
aircraft type for airBaltic. Our team
is happy to hear the positive feedback from
customers who appreciate the flying experience and are already asking for
additional CS300 operating on the airBaltic route map,” Gauss adds.
“We are happy to celebrate alongside airBaltic, and are thrilled that
the airline has reached yet another historical milestone with the CS300,” said Ryan DeBrusk, Vice President, Commercial
Aircraft Sales – Europe, Russia and CIS, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.
“airBaltic continues to achieve phenomenal results with its new fleet of C
Series. We congratulate the airline for their one millionth passenger, and wish
our CS300 launch operator continued success.”
Since the launch of commercial operations with the CS300, the airline has
completed more than 9 069 flights and flown over
23 603 block hours. Today, every
fourth airBaltic passenger flies the CS300 aircraft.
By
the end of 2019, airBaltic is
planning to have 20 Bombardier CS300
aircraft in its fleet. With an average jet fleet age of only two years, airBaltic, as an all-Bombardier
operator, will have one of the youngest jet fleets in Europe.
This week,
from April 25 till April 27, airBaltic
together with Bombardier will
participate at the global aerospace industry exhibition ILA
Berlin, where one of airBaltic’s
Bombardier CS300 aircraft will be displayed.
The new Bombardier CS300
aircraft, with a total of 145 seats, offers an excellent flying experience with such benefits
for passengers as wider seats, larger windows, more hand luggage space in the
cabin, improved lavatories and more. The new aircraft is also much quieter –
with a four times smaller noise footprint. Moreover, it is the greenest
commercial aircraft in the world, as it is the first aircraft to have a
transparent declaration of the life-cycle environmental impact, helping to
reduce CO2 and NOX emissions by 20% and 50%
respectively.
