Hyarchis set to expand to Kaunas

Hyarchis, the Dutch market leader in enterprise content systems for the financial services industry, has decided to expand its operations to Lithuania's second-biggest city of Kaunas, Invest Lithuania said on April 24th, informs LETA/BNS.

"The company will move a few of its key activities to Lithuania and plans to use Kaunas as a hub to launch its product suite in the Nordic and Baltic markets," the government's foreign investment promotion agency said in a press release.





Hyarchis plans to hire a core team of 10 to 15 people by the end of the year and to grow it to at least 30 people next year, it said.





Andre van der Doelen, the company's owner, said that they "we were thoroughly impressed with the talent that we found in Lithuania".





"The fintech and legaltech markets are booming and Lithuania is quickly developing into one of its main hubs in Europe. As a company we're always looking for break-through solutions within our market and Lithuania offers the kind of talent that we need to stay ahead of our competition," van der Doelen was quoted as saying in the press release. "Our office in Lithuania will be a key factor in these ambitions since it will not only be tasked with the product development, but also with our international sales and marketing activities," he said.





Hyarchis will be the fourth innovative Dutch IT company to arrive in Kaunas in just over a year.





GeoPhy and Meridia are already present in Kaunas and Centric has recently announced the opening of a large-scale IT center in the city.