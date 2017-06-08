Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Sales of Laima Exclusive product line abroad jump 48% in 3 months
The company's representatives said that the largest growth was recorded in the Lithuanian and Slovakian markets.
"As the demand for high-quality and exclusive chocolate products is growing, we have been investing in production process development and product development in the past years," said Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija spokeswoman Lineta Miksa.
The company said that the share of Laima Exclusive products in the chocolate products portfolio exceeds 4%.
As reported, Laima product portfolio includes almost 250 different products and they are exported to 20 countries of the world: Lithuania, Estonia, Belarus, Denmark, Greece, the UK, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Canada, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Germany and the US.
Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is one of the leading producers of chocolate, confectionery and snacks in the Baltic states. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija’s portfolio includes the following brands - Laima, Selga, Staburadze, Adazu Cipsi, The Original Taffel Snacks and Pedro.
