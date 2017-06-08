Sales of Laima Exclusive product line abroad jump 48% in 3 months

Sales of sweets of Laima Exclusive product line by Latvia's Laima sweetmaker in foreign markets has jumped 48% in the first three months of 2018, compared to the respective period last year, the company reported LETA.

The company's representatives said that the largest growth was recorded in the Lithuanian and Slovakian markets.





"As the demand for high-quality and exclusive chocolate products is growing, we have been investing in production process development and product development in the past years," said Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija spokeswoman Lineta Miksa.





The company said that the share of Laima Exclusive products in the chocolate products portfolio exceeds 4%.





As reported, Laima product portfolio includes almost 250 different products and they are exported to 20 countries of the world: Lithuania, Estonia, Belarus, Denmark, Greece, the UK, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, Italy, Canada, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Germany and the US.





Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija is one of the leading producers of chocolate, confectionery and snacks in the Baltic states. Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija’s portfolio includes the following brands - Laima, Selga, Staburadze, Adazu Cipsi, The Original Taffel Snacks and Pedro.